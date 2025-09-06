Dawgs Daily

BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Lineman Suffers Injury Against Austin Peay

A Georgia Bulldogs player has suffered an injury during the Dawgs' matcup with the Austin Peay Governors. 

Christian Kirby II

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A detailed view of the Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A detailed view of the Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

A Georgia Bulldogs player has suffered an injury during the Dawgs' matcup with the Austin Peay Governors. 

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of their second game of the 2025 college football season as they face the Austin Peay Governors. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs however, a Georgia player has suffered an injury during this matchup. 

Bulldogs offensive lineman Jah Jackson appears to have injured his left ankle and is currently receiving attention from the team's medical staff. Jackson was seen limping off the field on the Dawgs' second offensive drive of the game.

Jackson made his first start today, as the Bulldogs' offensive line was a bit banged up following their week one matchup with Austin Peay. A loss to another starting offensive lineman would be a massive issue for the Dawgs.

Georgia is set to begin SEC play next week and will need to be as healthy as possible as they travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, for their SEC opener against the Volunteers. Remaining as healthy as possible throughout today's matchup will be crucial to the Dawgs' 2025 season. 

Updates on this player's status will be provided by the Bulldogs on SI as they are provided by the team. Stay tuned for more coverage from Georgia's week two matchup against Austin Peay.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Austin Peay

  • Gameday: Saturday, Sept 6th. 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Broadcast Team: Clay Matvick (Play by play) and Chris Daniel (Color)
  • Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football