Georgia Bulldogs RB Nate Frazier Says Team Has "Room For Improvement" After Week One
Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier reveals what the team learned following their week one victory over Marshall.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off their week one victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens and are looking to build upon their early success. As the team regroups and prepares for week two, the roster looks to continue its growth.
While Saturday's victory over the Thundering Herd was certainly dominant, there are still plenty of things to learn for the Bulldogs. Following the game, Georgia running back Nate Frazier revealed that he felt the team still had work to do and improvements to make, but was excited to be able to face different programs."
"We have room for improvement. But we are excited to play a different team other than ourselves," said Frazier. "We hit each other every day at practice. But we have room for improvement and a lot of work to do."
Frazier finished the evening with 47 yards on 11 carries and was utilized predominantly in the first two quarters of play. As the Bulldogs' season continues and the opponents become more difficult, expect the sophomore running back to see an increase in carries throughout the duration of the 2025 regular season.
The Bulldogs will return to Athens next week as they host Austin Peay. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on both ESPN+ and SEC Network+. Georgia will begin conference play on September 13 when it travels to Tennessee.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily