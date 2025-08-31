Gunner Stockton Becomes First Georgia QB to Achieve This Feat Since Stetson Bennett
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has become the first Bulldogs quarterback to achieve this stat line since Stetson Bennett.
The Georgia Bulldogs won their first game of the 2025 season this past weekend as they soundly defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd by a score of 45-7. Numerous Bulldogs turned in strong performances. However, there was one player in particular who has occupied headlines.
Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton, who was making his debut as the starting quarterback in Sanford Stadium. Stockton turned in an impressive preformance, throwing for 190 yards and accounting for four total touchdowns.
Along with leading the Bulldogs to an impressive opening-day victory, Stockton finished the afternoon as Georgia's leading rusher with 73 yards on 10 carries. This makes him the first Bulldog quarterback to lead the team in rushing since Stetson Bennett did so against South Carolina in 2022.
Throughout the offseason, Stockton's style of play and overall competitiveness had drawn comparisons to Bennett. His performance against Marshall on Saturday may only provide fuel to the fire for more comparisons.
Though Stockton and Bennett may share some similarities, it is worth noting that the two quarterbacks' playing styles are fairly different. However, if Stockton can lead the Bulldogs to another national title, it may be hard to deny the comparisons.
Stockton and the Bulldogs will return to action in Athens on Saturday, September 6th, when they host Austin Peay. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and coverage will be held on ESPN+ as well as SEC Network+.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily