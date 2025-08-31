WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs Social Media Posts Highlights From Victory Over Marshall
Relive the Georgia Bulldogs' impressive week one victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd with this highlight video.
The Georgia Bulldogs are 1-0 as they turned in a dominant week one victory in Athens against the Marshall Thundering Herd. As they Dawgs begint their preperations for the second week of the season, the social media team has provided fans with an electric highlight video.
The video recaps some of Georgia's biggest plays from their 45-7 victory over the Thundering Herd. The Dawgs led the entire game and held Marshall to zero points until the fourth quarter. Quarterback Gunner Stockton led the team in both passing yards and rushing yards.
Saturday's victory marked the Bulldogs' 32nd consecutive win in Sanford Stadium, continued the Dawgs' decade-long home opener streak, and helped Kirby Smart remain undefeated against non-power four opponents.
The Bulldogs will look to continue their winning streak in Athens on against non-power 4 opponents as they host Austin Peay on Saturday, September 6th in Sanford Stadium. Kickoff for this game is set for 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 College Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall (3:30 - ESPN)
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay (3:30 - SEC Network+)
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee (3:30 - ABC)
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama (7:30 - ABC)
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn (NIGHT - TBD)
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss (FLEX - TBD)
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (3:30 - ABC)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- No. 15 - vs Texas (FLEX - TBD)
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte (12:45 SEC Network)
- Nov. 29 - vs Georgia Tech (3:30 - ABC)
