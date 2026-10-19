ATHENS - Kirby Smart and Georgia football man not play Tennessee on the gridiron this fall, but they're always battling it out on the recruiting trail.

After hosting four-star defensive tackle Christian Mays on an official visit last weekend, the Bulldogs were able to flip the Tennessee commit publicly on Monday morning. He's the second flip Georgia's pulled off in the last two days after landing a commitment from three-star safety Braylon Miller on Sunday.

Just wanted to express how thankful I am for the whole Tennessee program for recruiting me and believing in me. After a lot of thought and prayer and deep conversations with my family , I’ve decided to decommit from Tennessee and is now committed to The University of Georgia.… pic.twitter.com/IJxlByiqkm — Christian Mays (@ChristianMays23) October 19, 2026

As for Mays, the giant 6-foot-5 320-pounder from Boonesville, Mississippi committed to Tennessee in early June before flipping his commitment to Georgia. He currently plays at Northeast Mississippi Community College and is ranked as the No. 1 DL JUCO prospect in the country. He's made 15 tackles in seven games to go along with three TFLs and one forced fumble. He shows strong, active hands and impressive burst off the snap. He's been tough to block all season long and has been a consistent presence in the backfield.

Mays gives Georgia their 4th DL commitment in the 2027 class, joining four-star Antwan McCoy, three-star Marcellus Young Casario and three-star Waylon Wooten. He also gives the Bulldogs their 24th overall commitment in the current recruiting cycle and has a chance to play early next season in Athens.

As for Miller, the new Bulldog safety flipped his commitment from Liberty to Georgia on Sunday after wrapping up his big official visit. The in-state playmaker has been one of the more productive defenders across Georgia this fall, making play after play for the 8-0 Newton Rams on a weekly basis.

The 5-foot-10 190-pounder from Covington, Georgia has made 100 tackles and nine TFLs through the first eight games of the season. He's also made two sacks, picked off three passes, broken up eight more, and has forced an eye-opening five fumbles. He's a playmaking machine who has also helped on offense, hauling in 18 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns while running the ball 12 times for 200 yards and three more scores. He's currently ranked as the No. 115 safety prospect in the country, but there aren't across Georgia playing better than Miller right now.

This all comes after Georgia flipped three-star cornerback Nash Johnson last week from Auburn. The 6-foot-1 175-pounder from McEachern is ranked as the No. 59 CB prospect in the country for the 2027 class. He's one of the top defensive back prospects in the Atlanta area having a strong season for the Indians this fall as a senior.