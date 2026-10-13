TUSCALOOSA - It's hard to play quarterback in the SEC, but Gunner Stockton is making it look easy.

After leading the offense to a big win over Oklahoma two weeks ago, Georgia's senior quarterback had an outstanding day against the Vanderbilt Commodores. As good as he was then, Stockton took his game to another level this weekend against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Stockton delivered time and time again, coming up clutch on 3rd down throughout the ball-game. He was consistently accurate through the air, going 18/22 for 249 yards and one passing touchdown. He also ran for a big 14-yard score on the ground.

He may not having the numbers other quarterbacks have. He may not look like an NFL quarterback physically. He may not play or throw the ball like other quarterbacks. But none of that truly matters.

The goal is to win, and Gunner Stockton is a winner. Not only is he the undisputed leader and captain, but he's playing as well as any quarterback in the country right now. Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart knows it and praised his quarterback after Georgia's giant 20-17 win over Alabama last weekend.

"Everyone talks about him not being good enough and not being able to do this and that," Smart said after the game. "Well he just had third down backed up out of his own end-zone and fired one in there to Elyiss Williams. It was the game-winning play. He and Mike Bobo did a hell of a job tonight."

You could call it the throw of the season. With 2:56 left in the game, up 20-17 from their own 10-yard line, the Bulldogs faced a key 3rd and 7. If they don't convert the Bulldogs are punting and likely giving the Crimson Tide excellent field position with plenty of time to either tie the game or take the lead.

Instead of running the ball and making Alabama use a timeout, Smart put the ball in his quarterback's hands. And his quarterback delivered a strike. He stood firm in the pocket and delivered a perfect ball to tighr end Elyiss Williams. First down Georgia. Soon after an Alabama personal foul penalty secured the Tide's rate.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herstreit praised Stockton for being the "pulse" of this incredibly well-connected Georgia football team.

"Gunner Stockton is the PULSE of this team. The toughness, leadership, and energy he brings every Saturday are contagious. BALLER."

Stockton truly does bring it all. He's the ultimate Bulldog quarterback who can make big throws while showing toughness and elite leadership along the way. Stockton and the Bulldogs will host the Auburn Tigers in Athens this weekend as they attempt to improve to 7-0 as the No. 1 team in the country.