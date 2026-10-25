ATHENS - Kirby Smart and Georgia football to continue to stay scorching hot on the recruiting trail. After landing multiple commitments on defense this fall, Mike Bobo gets a new quarterback commitment today in three-star Bo Bryan.

The son of country music star Luke Bryan, the fast-rising quarterback from the Nashville area has put up giant numbers this fall as a senior, earning his offer from the Bulldogs back on October 20th. Now, Bryan has made his commitment to Georgia.

Who is Bo Bryan?

Bo Bryan is a three-star quarterback prospect at Battle Ground Academy (TN) listed at 6-foot-1 200-pounds. The Franklin, Tennessee native held some smaller offers from schools like Eastern Kentucky, East Tennessee State, Austin Peay, among others. Bryan has been on Georgia's radar for some time now and the Bulldogs extended a late offer after his excellent play as a senior. Bryan is currently out after recent collar-bone surgery. Bryan is one of the top quarterback prospects in Nashville and across the state, ranked as the No. 162 prospect for his position.

What will Bryan bring to Athens?

Georgia's new quarterback commitment brings an impressive level of accuracy, leadership, pocket awareness, and consistency. He may not have the biggest arm, but he's accurate on short, intermediate throws, putting the ball where it needs to be in order for his receiver to make a play after the catch.

Bryan shows poise in the pocket with quality footwork. He understands the position and does a good job of executing the offense in the passing game. He's helped lead his team to a strong 7-1 record before his injury. Bryan finished the season 114/155 for just over 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. He was consistently safe and efficient, throwing just three INTs through his eight games. He's also shown the ability to make effective throws on the move and outside of the pocket. He can layer throws in the middle of the field while also putting zip on throws towards the perimeter.

One of the state's most productive passers through his first seven games, Bryan showed he can put the offense on his back, throwing for at least 200 yards in six games. He threw for at least 300 yards in four different games and hit the 400-yard mark once. Bryan also has a game where he threw seven touchdowns passes, six touchdown passes, and two more games where he threw for five touchdowns.

So while he may lack ideal arm talent, and he's not exactly a running threat, Bryan's consistency and accuracy is something that the coaches liked about his game.

Where do the Bulldogs go from here?

Bryan gives Mike Bobo and the Georgia offense their second quarterback in the 2027 class. The Bulldogs also have four-star Colton Nussmeier on the commit list. Nussmeier's junior season last year was cut short due to an injury and he has been unable to play this fall due to transfer violations. The son of New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, the 6-foot-4 200-pounder is currently ranked as the No. 20 QB prospect in the country for the 2027 class.

Of course there's also five-star quarterback Jayden Wade. One of the nation's top quarterback prospects regardless of class, Wade is an elite prospect at IMG Academy (FL) at 6-foot-4 185-pounds with outstanding arm talent. A dynamic dual-threat quarterback, Wade committed to the Bulldogs last November and has been firmly committed every since. Ranked as the No. 1 QB prospect in the country for the 2028 class, Wade is currently 100/141 for 1,745 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air while also making big plays with his legs, rushing for over 300 yards and four touchdowns. He's also ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect in the country for his class.

Another quarterback to keep an eye on is South Forsyth (GA) gunslinger, Khayel Sam Fong-Talia. The impressive 6-foot-1 230-pounder earned an offer from Georgia back in the spring and has taken two game-day visits to Athens this fall. He's currently ranked as the No. 5 QB prospect in the country for the 2029 class and the No. 63 overall prospect. He's been outstanding for the War Eagles so far this season, leading them to a strong 6-2 record. The four-star prospect has thrown for over 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns to go along with 877 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.