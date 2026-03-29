Breakout Candidates for Georgia Football Ahead of the 2026 College Football Season

Early candidates who could have a massive season for the Georgia Bulldogs and become breakout stars by the end of 2026.

The Georgia Bulldogs are still months away from returning to action for the 2026 college football season. But, that has not stopped excitement from growing around this year's roster. The Dawgs saw many talented players depart for the NFL this offseason, which has provided new opportunities for a litany of players.

But which Bulldogs are most likely to become household names in 2026? Bulldogs on SI has compiled a list of five Georgia Bulldog players who could have breakout seasons in 2026 and become national media darlings.

Breakout Candidates for the Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Season

Note: Transfer players and true freshmen were not included in this list

1. Chris Cole - Linebacker

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole (9) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Brett Seither (80) in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Chris Cole has been a major contributor to the Bulldogs' defense for the past two seasons. However, 2026 is likely the year the linebacker puts it all together. Bulldogs linebackers tend to have their most impressive seasons in year three under Glenn Schumann, and if Cole follows this trend, he could create some massive first round buzz.

2. Tayln Taylor - Wide Receiver

Apr 12, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor (11) tries to make a catch during the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Taylor's 2025 campaign had the potential to anoint him a star as a true freshman. Unfortunately an untimely injury kept him off the field for a large portion of the year. Given the sheer amount of departures the Bulldogs had from the room this offseason, 2026 could be Taylor's time to shine.

3. Sacovie White-Helton - Wide Receiver

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Sacovie White-Helton (18) runs after a catch against the Austin Peay Governors in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Zachariah Branch was easily one of the most impactful departures from last year's roster and his void will need to be filled for the Dawgs to have success in 2026. Luckily, White-Helton possesses an extremely similar skill set and will have an opportunity to carve his own legacy as a dominant slot receiver.

4. Elyiss Williams - Tight End

Nov 8, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Elyiss Williams (10) catches the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Williams made a handful of big plays down the stretch of Georgia's 2025 season. But with Oscar Delp no longer on the roster, the opportunities for the monstrous tight end to see the field are even more bountiful in 2026. If Williams can build upon his impressive freshman season, he will have the opportunity to place his name alongside some of Georgia's greatest tight ends.

5. Gabe Harris Jr. - EDGE

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (0) celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quintavius Johnson (33) after a sack during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Gabe Harris was far from an unknown commodity for Georgia last season, but the national buzz around his name was not nearly as high as it should have been. With another year of starts awaiting, Harris can not only grab the attention of NFL scouts, but can also cement himself as a household name on the national stage.