Breck Kolojay, 4-Star Offensive Lineman in 2026 Class Announces Commitment Decision
One of the most highly touted prospects remaining in the 2026 recruiting class has announced his commitment decision.
As the 2025 offseason comes to a close, more and more highly-touted prospects in the 2026 recruiting class are beginning to end their recruitments and announce which schools they will be playing for.
The latest player to announce their commitment is 4-star offensive lineman Breck Kolojay, who revealed earlier this afternoon that he would be continuing his football career with the USC Trojans.
According to 247Sports, Kolojay stands just over 6-foot-5 and weighs 320 pounds. His frame and athleticism have made him one of the highest-ranked prospects in the state of Florida, and the offensive lineman received numerous offers from multiple prestigious schools.
The Georgia Bulldogs were heavily involved in Kolojay's recruitment process; however, it was the efforts of Lincoln Riley and his staff that ultimately won the highly talented offensive line prospect over.
While missing out on such a highly touted offensive line prospect is always a disappointment for Georgia fans, Kirby Smart and his staff remain in an excellent position to sign one of the top classes. Currently, Georgia has 30 total commits in a class that ranks first in the nation.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
