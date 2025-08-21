Brock Bowers Continuing Run as Best Tight End in Football Per NFL Top 100
Former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is continuing his run as the greatest tight end in football per the NFL top 100.
With the NFL season approaching, NFL.com has been releasing the final few names of their top 100 players list and former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers came in at No. 24 overall. That also makes him the no. 1 ranked tight end in the NFL.
Bowers had a stellar rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but his run as the greatest tight end in the sport started during his time at Georgia. Bowers proceeded to win the John Mackey award twice, which is awarded to the nation's best tight end at the end of the season. Bowers is the only player to ever win it twice.
In three seasons at Georgia, he racked up 175 receptions for 2,538 yards and 19 touchdowns. He added in five rushing touchdowns on top of that as well. In his rookie season with the Raiders, Bowers had 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. That was all people needed to see in order to deem him the best tight end at the professional level.
It was a historic rookie season for Bowers in Las Vegas," Christian Gonzales wrote for NFL.com. "Whoever was under center for the Raiders, Bowers was the consistent threat in Vegas’ offense. Bowers set a new rookie record for receptions and broke Hall of Famer Mike Ditka’s 63-year-old TE record for receiving yards set in 1963. Despite not winning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, Bowers made the Pro Bowl, earned first-team All-Pro honors and now makes an appearance on the Top 100."
