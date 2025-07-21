Brock Bowers Reveals Which School He Nearly Committed to Over the Georgia Bulldogs
Legendary tight end, Brock Bowers, reveals which school he almost went to instead of the Georgia Bulldogs.
Brock Bowers is one of college football's most decorated tight ends and has etched his name into history as one of the greatest Georgia Bulldogs of the Kirby Smart era. But while Bowers' name is synonymous with Bulldog greats, the tight end revealed that he almost didn't go to Georgia.
During an episode of the Bussin' With the Boys Podcast, Bowers recalled his college recruiting process and revealed that he almost went to the University of Washington instead of joining Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.
"It was kind of between Georgia and the University of Washington," said Bowers. "It was because they were a little bit closer to home. They had some decent tight ends coming through, and I really liked the coaching staff there, so it was kind of a toss-up."
Bowers ultimately chose to commit to Georgia, where he would go on to win back-to-back national championships, two John Mackey Awards, and would become a first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
His athletic prowess and abilities would carry into his professional career, as the tight end experienced a historic rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders. During the 2024 season, the tight end hauled in 112 receptions for a staggering 1,194 yards.
While there is no way to measure the many hypothetical "what ifs?" of college football, it is fairly safe to assume that Bowers made the right choice in attending the University of Georgia.
