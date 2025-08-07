Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen "Desperately" Wants RB James Cook to Return
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen revealed that he and his teammates are "desperately" awaiting the return of running back James Cook.
One of the most intriguing stories of the NFL offseason thus far has been the dramatic contract negotiations between running back James Cook and the Buffalo Bills. Cook, who has emerged as one of the more exciting ball carriers in the league, is seeking what he believes to be fair compensation, and has yet to participate in the team's training camp.
As the contract negotiations between Cook and the Bills continue, fellow teammates of the Buffalo running back have begun sharing their viewpoints on the situation. One of the most prominent figures to share his thoughts is Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He revealed that he and the rest of the team are "desperately" awaiting Cook's return.
"James is who he is. He's one of the best running backs in the league, and you'd be crazy to say we don't want him out there," said Allen. "We desperately want him out there with us. Hopefully something can get done."
Cook's offensive contribution to the Bills' 2024 season certainly cannot be understated, as he accounted for more than 1,000 rushing yards, 250 passing yards, and tallied a career-high 18 total touchdowns. His return to the Bills offense in 2025 will be a crucial factor in the team having another chance at reaching the Super Bowl.
The Bills will begin their 2025 season in Buffalo when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 7th. Whether or not Cook will be an active participant on the team's roster by this point remains to be seen.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily