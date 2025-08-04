Detroit Lions Rookie Defensive Back Dan Jackson Placed on Team's Injured Reserve
Detroit Lions rookie defensive back Dan Jackson has been placed on the team's injured reserve list.
The Detroit Lions are in the midst of their training camp and are preparing for the beginning of their 2025 season. With practices beginning and preseason games ramping up, injuries have understandably begun to increase amongst teams.
One team that is dealing with injuries is the Detroit Lions. The Lions recently placed rookie safety Dan Jackson on the team's injury reserve list. Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided a rather grim prognosis for the rookie.
"It doesn't look good," said Campbell. "We are sending this out to a few more places, but it looks like he is going to be down for a while."
According to reports, Jackson sustained an injury to his lower leg during practice before being placed on the team's injured reserve list on Monday. According to ESPN, Jackson is expected to miss an extended period of time.
Throughout his college career, Jackson was one of the more reliable pieces to the Bulldogs' defense and was a major component in some of the Dawgs' biggest victories during the 2024 season, such as their eight-overtime win over Georgia Tech. The safety was eventually selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Lions will begin their 2025 NFL season on Sunday, September 7th, when they travel to Green Bay to face the Packers. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m., and coverage for this game will be aired on CBS.
