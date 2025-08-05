Philadelphia Eagles Trade for Jakorian Bennett - What Does it Mean for Kelee Ringo?
What does the Philadelphia Eagles' trade for Jakorian Bennett mean for current cornerback Kelee Ringo?
The Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders completed a trade earlier this week that sent Eagles' defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV to Vegas in exchange for Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett, who previously spent two seasons in Las Vegas and is expected to play meaningful snaps for the Eagles this season.
With Bennett expected to add depth to the Eagles' defensive back room, some fans and experts have begun to question if the move holds any significance for current Philadelphia players on the roster. Particularly, cornerback Kelee Ringo, who has been battling for a starting roll in the team's defense this offseason.
Ringo was a fourth-round selection by the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft. In his two seasons with the team, the cornerback has served mainly as a rotational piece, helping the Eagles achieve an impressive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in last year's Super Bowl. However, playing time for the young corner may become more scarce after the addition of Bennett.
Despite the recent trade, there has been no implication that the Eagles are planning to move on from Ringo anytime soon, and the young cornerback will likely still play a role in Philadelphia's defense during the 2025 season.
The Eagles will begin the 2025 regular season on Thursday, September 4th, when they host the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m., and coverage will be made available on NBC.
