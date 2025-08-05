Georgia's Gunner Stockton Named One of College Football's Most Important Players
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton has been named one of college football's most important players for the 2025 season.
The 2025 college football season is less than 20 days away from its first game as teams prepare for another chance at reaching the College Football Playoff. With so many teams in the thick of the race for a national title, the sport will have a handful of key players throughout the season.
One player who is expected to be especially crucial in 2025 is Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton. According to ESPN, Stockton is one of the 40 most important players in college football this season.
"Georgia has the highest floor in the sport," wrote ESPN's Bill Conelly. "But the Dawgs' ceiling will be defined by Stockton and a receiving corps that didn't do nearly enough for its QBs last season."
Stockton is entering his first full-time season as Georgia's starter. But the quarterback has starting experience and has delivered in some massive moments. He led the Bulldogs to an overtime win over Texas in the 2nd half and turned in a respectable preformance in a losing effort during his first start in the College Football Playoff.
While there are plenty of factors that will go into deciding the quality of the season Georgia has in 2025, it is safe to say that the success of the Bulldogs (and some other teams in the SEC) will be determined by how well Stockton plays in his first year as the full-time starter.
