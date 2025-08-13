Buffalo Bills Reach Agreement With Running Back James Cook, Ending Contract Dispute
The Buffalo Bills have reached a new contract agreement with running back James Cook officially ending his holdout.
After a turbulent contract dispute, the Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement with star running back James Cook, putting an end to the back and forth contract negotiations that have taken place for much of the offseason.
According to reports, Cook's deal is expected to be worth $48 million over four years, with $30 million of the contract being guaranteed. The news of this deal was initially broken by NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Cook's very public desires to receive a new deal had taken up many headlines throughout the offseason, with the star running back repeatedly stating he wanted to be paid his worth ahead of the 2025 season. The running back had also elected to sit out of training camp activities, but returned to practice on Tuesday before the signing of the new deal.
In the past two seasons, Cook has surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark and turned in a career-high 16 touchdowns during the 2024 season. The new contract now guarantees that the Bills will have their star running back for the next few seasons.
With the contract disputes now resolved, Buffalo can now turn its attention to preparing for another run at the Super Bowl. The Bills' regular season is set to begin on Sunday, September 7th, when they host the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. and will air on NBC.
