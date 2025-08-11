WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs Social Media Team Posts Video From Inter-Squad Scrimmage
Watch highlights from the Georgia Bulldogs inter-squad scrimmage ahead of the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just weeks away from their 2025 college football season, as the preparations and anticipation for the return of Georgia Football continue to rise. With the season so close, the Dawgs have begun holding inter-scrimmages.
While these scrimmages are very rarely open to the public for fans to see, the Bulldogs' social media team has provided an opportunity to catch the Dawgs in action with a hihglight video from a scrimmage that took place earlier this weekend.
In the video, fans can see a handful of notable Bulldogs players make plays inside Sanford Stadium as they prepare for the 2025 season. The Bulldogs are scheduled to face five AP Top 25 teams throughout the regular season.
The Bulldogs will return to action in Sanford Stadium on Saturday, August 30th, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd for their first game of the season. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 College Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall (3:30 - ESPN)
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay (3:30 - SEC Network+)
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee (3:30 - ABC)
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama (7:30 - ABC)
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn (NIGHT - TBD)
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss (FLEX - TBD)
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (3:30 - ABC)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- No. 15 - vs Texas (FLEX - TBD)
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte (12:45 SEC Network)
- Nov. 29 - vs Georgia Tech (3:30 - ABC)
