Kirby Smart Makes Hilarious Revelation About What He Does When Ordering Chick-fil-A
Georgia Bulldogs head coach reveals a humorous thing that he does when ordering at the Chick-fil-A drive-through.
In the iconic college town of Athens, Georgia few names transcend popularity and are instantly recognizable. Names such as Dooley, Herschel, Stetson, or Munson are immediately associated with Bulldog legends and have grown legacies of their own around "The Classic City".
Unfortunately for the football team's head coach, Kirby Smart. The name "Kirby" is also iconic and has become instantly recognizable among Athens residents. This can make completing simple tasks in public nearly impossible. Especially ones that require you to provide your name, such as ordering food in the drive-through.
To combat getting recognized, the Bulldogs' head coach recently revealed to ESPN's Marty Smith and Ryan McGee that he often gives a different name than his own when ordering in the drive-through at Chick-fil-A. Smart revealed that he will sometimes give his son's name, or whoever else is in the car, to avoid being recognized by employees.
The Bulldogs' head coach did joke that, fortunately, Chick-fil-A employees are typically more concerned with moving customers out of the line than they are with having discussions about football.
"They [Chick-fil-A] aren't usually into that at Chick-fil-A," Smart joked. "They're trying to get you through there quick."
Smart and the Bulldogs will begin their 2025 regular season on Saturday, August 30th, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
