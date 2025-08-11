Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Reportedly Not Dressed For Practice
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was reportedly not dressed for the team's practice while dealing with a nagging injury.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was reportedly in street clothes for Monday's practice, despite expectations that he would return. Stafford has been sidelined for the majority of the offseason while dealing with an aggravated disk in his back, but has reportedly complete a handful of team workouts throughout his recovery process.d.
Stafford, a 37-year-old veteran, is entering his 17th season in the league and has seen an increasing number of medical ailments over the latter years of his career. Despite reports of the injury, the Rams organization remains optimistic he will be available for week one of the team's regular season.
Before his lengthy NFL career, Stafford was once the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2006-2008. During his time in Athens, the quarterback emerged as one of the best arm talents in the sport, which eventually earned him the first overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.
As the Rams continue their preseason schedule, Stafford's injury will be one of the more closely followed stories around the league, as his availability will be one of the key factors as to whether or not the Rams will reach the Super Bowl this season.
Stafford and the Rams will begin their 2025 regular season on Sunday, September 7th, when they host the Houston Texans. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1:25 p.m., and coverage for the event will be aired on CBS.
