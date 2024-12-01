Can Georgia Make the College Football Playoff with a Loss in the SECCG?
Can the Georgia Bulldogs still make the college football playoff if they lose to Texas in the SEC Championship Game?
On Saturday night, Georgia discovered that they will have a rematch against the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship this coming weekend in Atlanta. The Bulldogs got the best of Texas in their matchup in the regular season which was played in Austin. This time it will be played on a neutral field. Obviously, the winner of the game locks down a top-four seed and a first-round bye, but what about the loser? Has Georgia done enough to still be in the playoff even if they lose?
While Georgia already has two losses on the season, they will be playing an extra game that most other teams will not, so punishing them for losing an extra game seems a bit unfair. Also, if Georgia were to lose to a team in the conference championship game that they beat on the road earlier in the year, then it would feel like a wash and that both teams deserve a spot. That is assuming though that it is a close game between the two programs. A blowout would likely be a different story.
Let's also use another perspective. According to ESPN's college football playoff predictor, Georgia has a 98% chance to make the playoff even if they lose on Saturday to Texas. They also have a 63% chance of hosting a first-round playoff game even a loss. So it seems like the Dawgs have locked down their spot in the playoffs regardless of what happens in Atlanta this weekend.
Another fun stat to consider in this situation is that over the seven rematches teams have had in the SEC Championship Game, the team that won in the regular season also won the conference title five times. The latest exception to that oddly enough was Georgia in 2017 when they avenged their loss against Auburn in the title game.
Other Georgia News:
- Could Georgia Be Punished for Playing in the SEC Championship?
- Georgia Football Looks To Finish 2025 Signing Class as Signing Day Approaches
- Georgia's Kirby Smart Speaks Out Against College Football Playoff Rankings
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily