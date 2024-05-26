Can Trevor Etienne Become the Next 1,000-yard Rusher for Georgia?
Can the Georgia running back Trevor Etienne end the Bulldogs' drought of 1,000-yard rushers?
The Georgia Bulldogs have built up a reputation of having elite talent at the running back position. So much so, that some have argued that the Dawgs are deserving of the illustrious “RBU” title. But despite the coveted title, the Bulldogs have not produced a 1,000-yard rusher in nearly five seasons.
That streak may be coming to an end however, as the Dawgs’ newest addition to the running back room has shown excellent potential to become the next great ball carrier at the University of Georgia.
Trevor Etienne, a running back from the Florida Gators joined the Bulldogs this offseason by way of the transfer portal and showcased his elite talent and abilities during Georgia’s inter-squad spring scrimmage (G-Day). Etienne’s flashes have made fans hopeful that the former Gator can be the one to put an end to Georgia’s 1,000-yard rusher drought.
Etienne possesses a quick burst and twitchiness that gives even the surest of tacklers a handful every time he touches the ball. Should his carries be adequate, and he remain the feature back for Georgia’s 2024 season, Trevor Etienne has more than enough ability to become the latest 1,000-yard rusher for the University of Georgia.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
