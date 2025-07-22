Carson Beck Says His to Transfer to Miami Was 'One of the Better Decisions I've Made'
Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck says his decision to transfer to Miami was 'one of the better decisions I've made.'
The Georgia Bulldogs will be entering the 2025 college football season with a new starting quarterback as Carson Beck elected to transfer to Miami this offseason. Beck started at Georgia for two seasons and will now end his college career with the Hurricanes.
Beck initially declared for the NFL draft after the 2024 season but then entered the transfer portal and landed at Miami. At ACC Media Days, Beck stated that his decision to transfer to Miami was one of the best decisions he has made.
“I think the biggest thing for me, obviously, was the offensive fit,” Beck said. “As a quarterback, the OC, the scheme, the talent and guys that you’re going to have around you is huge to the success and ultimately, the future, of a quarterback, but of me. This is my future and I think this decision is one of the better decisions I’ve made."
The former Georgia quarterback suffered an elbow injury in the middle of the SEC Championship game against Texas last season. That led to Gunner Stockton being inserted into the starting lineup, and he also started for Georgia in the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame while Beck rehabbed his injury.
Beck has since been cleared to throw since his injury and is now slated to start the season as the starting quarterback for Miami, while Stockton will plug into the starting role in Athens.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily