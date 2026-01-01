Arch Manning's Dominant Second Half Seals Texas's Citrus Bowl Win Over Michigan
Texas quarterback Arch Manning broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown run with 5:06 remaining in the fourth quarter on Wednesday—an exclamation point to a dominant second half for the sophomore quarterback in the Longhorns' 41-27 victory over Michigan in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.
Manning ran for two second half touchdowns and threw for another as part of a four-score day for the 21-year-old, as Texas ended the season on a high note despite missing the College Football Playoff. Manning completed 21 of his 34 passing attempts for 221 yards and two touchdowns, and added nine carries for 155 yards and two additional scores.
Texas finished the season 10-3, marking the third consecutive double-digit win season under head coach Steve Sarkisian.
For Manning, it was a strong end to an up-and-down campaign that began with unprecedented hype as he took over the starting quarterback job for the first time. Manning was atop most preseason Heisman Trophy lists, and was named a preseason All-American.
Manning finished the season completing 61.3% of his passes for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He is draft eligible in April, but there's a strong chance he returns for his redshirt-junior season with the Longhorns.
If he does, he'll certainly be among the sport's top returning players at the quarterback position in 2026.