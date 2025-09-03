ESPN Analyst Says He Wants to See Georgia Football "Start Faster" Against Austin Peay
A notable college football analyst has proclaimed he thinks the Georgia Bulldogs need to start faster in their week two matchup.
Week one of the 2025 college football season is in the books as the second slate of the season nears. With a full game of tape on display for teams, many experts and analysts have begun making their proclamations about multiple college football teams.
One analyst who has shared his opinions is ESPN's Greg McElroy, who made a revelation during an episode of Always College Football, about his desires for the Georgia Bulldogs this upcoming week. The Dawgs are scheduled to face Austin Peay in Athens, a game they are heavily projected to win.
"They had a workman-like performance [against Marshall]. We aren't going to learn a lot this week either," said McElory. "But we will learn quite a bit about what they can do when they go on the road to Tennessee in week number three. I just want to see them start a little faster this week, perhaps."
The Bulldogs got off to notoriously slow starts on offense during the 2024 season, but were extremely effective in their week one opener against Marshall. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on three of their first four drives of the game and finished with nearly 500 yards of offense.
The Bulldogs will attempt to start even faster in their second week of the season as they prepare for their matchup with the Austin Peay Governors. Kickoff for this gam is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.
