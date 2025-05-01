Cincinnati Bengals Compare Offensive Lineman Dylan Fairchild to Pro Bowler
The Cincinnati Bengals are comparing Georgia offensive guard Dylan Fairchild to a Pro Bowl lineman.
Offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild was one of 13 Georgia Bulldogs selected in the 2025 NFL draft. The Cincinnati Bengals used a third round pick to select the former Bulldog to add some extra protection for their star quarterback Joe Burrow.
Fairchild mentioned that he felt a bond growing between he and offensive line coach Scott Peters during his Pro Day workout in Athens. Peters is a former Brazilian jiu jitsu world champion and trainer of MMA champions while Fairchild twice won Georgia's high school heavyweight title as an undefeated champion. The former Bulldog thinks those same skills transfer to the football field.
"In a couple of ways," Fairchild said. "Mentally, the biggest thing. Just having a relentless mindset, battling it out in the third and fourth quarter of these long games. As a wrestler, there's no quit in you. The other part is physically. You can get into uncomfortable, awkward positions and feel comfortable."
Some have already started to compare Fairchild to Pro Bowl lineman Wyatt Teller. He is also a two-time second team All-Pro selection with the Cleveland Browns.
"Fair assessment," Peters said. "Very much similar physically. Dylan has that in his body. He's a really strong kind. He's just kind of learning the game, and he understands the game. I'm looking forward to working with him and seeing what we've got."
Fairchild was a consistent and reliable blocker during his time at the University of Georgia and now he will be competing for the starting left guard spot with the Cincinnati Bengals.
