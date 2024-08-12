Cincinnati Bengals OT Amarius Mims Injured During Training Camp
Former Georgia Bulldog turned first-round draft pick of the Cincinatti Bengals Offensive Tackle, Amarius Mims has suffered a strained pectoral muscle during Bengals training camp practice according to reports. Mims is projected to miss several weeks with the injury according to reports.
Mims was battling for a starting position through camp and all signs pointed to him potentially winning that position battle. "First-round rookie Amarius Mims has a legitimate chance to win the starting right tackle job. Veteran Trent Brown has missed the early part of camp recovering from injury, so Mims has been getting the first-team reps and winning over coaches and teammates. Taylor said he has been impressed by Mims' "hunger for information," and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. agrees. "I don't know what they're going to do for sure, but Amarius is doing a really good job, man. I think he's going to be a really good pro," Brown told me. "The way I would describe it is, there's guys that are raw, and then there's guys that are just inexperienced. And he's just inexperienced, you know, in my opinion. He went to Georgia, he practiced against great talent, he played in the SEC, played in those big games. I just don't think he played in many of them. But he's good, man, I think he's going to be a good pro." - Graziano"
Mims will begin rehabbing the pectoral injury and will eventually return to action for the Bengals.
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily