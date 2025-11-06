CJ Allen Could Be First Georgia LB Since Roquan Smith to Achieve an Impressive Feat
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen has the opportunity to achieve a feat that has only been accomplished once under Kirby Smart.
Since the arrival of head coach Kirby Smart, the Georgia Bulldogs have been synonymous with strong defense and an extremely physical style of play. That play is oftentimes most exemplified by the team's linebacker position.
Throughout the Kirby Smart regime, multiple Bulldog linebackers have achieved great success, with some rising to the highest of prestige within the college football realm. And with the 2025 season in its final month, the Bulldogs appear to have yet another star at the position.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen has been a tremendous asset to the Dawgs' defense this season and has quickly become one of the better defenders within the SEC. The Bulldogs' linebacker currently leads the team in tackles and has even earned a spot as a finalist for the Butkus Award.
Allen's short-distance quickness, ability to shed blocks, and make tackles in the open field have also significantly boosted his draft stock and the linebacker has been listed by many as one of the top linebacker's in this year's class.
But a strong draft position and a litany of awards are not the only achievements Allen could have this season. In fact, the linebacker has a chance to achieve an impressive statistical feat that has been accomplished only once before under Kirby Smart.
CJ Allen Could Be First Georgia Linebacker Since Roquan Smith to Reach This Milestone
The Georgia Bulldogs have played just eight games so far this season. In those eight games, Allen has recorded a whopping 69 tackles, averaging just over 8.5 per game. Should he maintain this pace, Allen will surpass the 100-tackle mark before the conclusion of the 2025 regular season.
The only other player to achieve this feat under Kirby Smart was Bulldogs linebacker Roquan Smith, who totaled 137 tackles during the Dawgs' 2017 season. Smith's regular-season total was exactly 100 tackles and eventually resulted in a Butkus Award, given to the nation's best linebacker.
Allen has already cemented himself as one of the many great linebackers during the Kirby Smart era. However, a statistical feat such as this could help him become arguably one of the best Georgia linebackers of all time.
While previous averages are not always a reliable way to guarantee statistical output, Allen's 2025 season has the potential to become one of the most successful seasons by a Georgia Bulldogs linebacker in the history of the program.