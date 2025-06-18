Georgia Bulldogs Linebacker CJ Allen Projected as First Round Pick in 2026 NFL Draft
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen has been projected as a first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
While the 2025 football season remains yet to be played, NFL GMs, coaches, and scouts have already begun their preparations for the 2026 NFL Draft. As the league's 32 teams prepare for next year's draft, a handful of current collegiate players have emerged as potential first-round selections.
One of these players to receive a high projection is Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen. According to CBS Sports, Allen is the 24th-best prospect in the 2026 class, which places him just inside the first round.
Allen has been projected by many to be the Bulldogs' next great linebacker and is entering the 2025 season with nearly two seasons of starts under his belt. He emerged as a future star during his freshman season in 2023 and has since become one of the SEC's most consistent defenders.
During the 2024 season, Allen finished with an impressive 76 total tackles and led the Dawgs defense in pass deflections with 4. As the linebacker enters his third season with the program, many are expecting Allen to turn in his best season to date and could become the latest Georgia Bulldog to take home the Butkus Award.
Allen and the Bulldogs will begin their 2025 college football season in Athens, Georgia, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd on August 30th. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily