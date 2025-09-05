Kirby Smart Reveals an Interesting Fact About Former Bulldogs Linebacker Roquan Smith
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart recently revealed an interesting fact about former linebacker Roquan Smith
College football teams are some of the most organized operations in all of sports that require immense amounts of planning in order to ensure everything goes smoothly and the team is put in the best position to win.
One of the more forgotten aspects by fans is the team's nutrition. What a player eats before and after a workout and game is crucial to the athlete's development.
Recently, during a Bulldogs Live Radio Show, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was asked what the team's go-to pregame meal was. The head coach revealed that the pregame meal (Eggs, Steak, Pasta, and Salad) is the same no matter the kickoff time.
Smart's revelations about the team's pregame meal turned into another interesting story about a former Georgia great, however. The head coach revealed that linebacker Roquan Smith would force himself to vomit before every game as a way to calm his nerves.
"Some guys would have butterflies in their stomach, like Roquan Smith would always have them," said Smart. "He didn't play well unless he threw up before the game. It didn't matter what he ate, because he would go to the bathroom and make himself throw up. Then he would go out and play extremely well."
Smith played under Smart during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and was an integral part of Georgia's SEC Championship victory and national championship appearance during the 2017 season. His efforts not only created success for the Bulldogs team but ultimately resulted in a first-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Since his time at Georgia, Smith has become one of the NFL's most dynamic linebackers and is on pace to finish as a Hall of Fame player. It's safe to assume that pregame jitters (or the pregame meal) have had almost no negative effects on his career.
