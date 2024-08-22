Clemson Football Player Says 'We're Not the Underdog' vs Georgia Football
Clemson football player Jake Bringstool says Clemson is not the underdog vs the Georgia Bulldogs.
The start of the 2024 college football season is right around the corner as week zero action begins this Saturday with Florida State and Georgia Tech playing in Dublin, Ireland to get things kicked off. The following week is when the new season will be fully underway and the Georgia Bulldogs open their season against Clemson in week one.
The game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The two teams last played one another during the 2021 season in the opener where the Bulldogs took home the win by a final score of 10-3. A lot has happened for both teams since then as head coach Kirby Smart has led his program to two national titles and Clemson has failed to make the playoffs over that threey year stretch.
Both teams are ranked in the preseason top 25 AP poll which makes this even more of a big-time week one matchup. Georgia came in ranked No. 1 and Clemson slid in at No. 14. So just from a pure numbers standpoint it would seem that the Tigers would be the underdog in this football game, but according to offensive lineman Jake Briningstool.
“We’re not the underdog,” Briningstool said. “We’re just laying low right now. We’ll be ready.”
Right now, according to Draft Kings, Georgia is listed as a 13.5-point favorite over the Clemson Tigers. Most would probably claim that Clemson is indeed the underdog coming into this game, but one also has to respect the mindset of a Clemson football player feeling as if they aren't.
ESPN recently revealed who will be in the booth for Georgia and Clemson's week one bout as Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will be calling the game with Molly McGrath handling all sideline reporting duties. The game is set to kickoff at 12 PM ET.
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily