Colbie Young Says NIL Will Never Be a Problem for the Georgia Bulldogs Locker Room

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young claims that NIL will never be an issue inside the Dawgs' locker room.

In the modern era of college football, roster acquisition revolves NIL and players have had opportunities to make more money than they ever have before. But while overall, this is an excellent thing for players, it can have some negative consequences.

With so many varying salaries on a college football roster, teams run the risk of having players get jealous, which can destroy a locker room from inside out. This of course, would have an detrimental impact on any team's success.

Luckily for the Georgia Bulldogs, this does not appear to be an issue. According to Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young. NIL payments and salaries are rarely discussed within the Bulldogs roster and the former Bulldog believes that NIL will never be an issue within the locker room.

"That's never going to be a problem in that locker room," said Young. "We do a lot of skull sessions where we talk to each other. We know who we are talking to, and we know who we break bread with every day. So, that jealousy is never going to be an issue."

Colbie Young's Career With the Georgia Bulldogs

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) grabs Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) during an NCAA college football game on September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Originally a member of the Miami Hurricanes, Young joined the Bulldogs roster ahead of the 2024 season and made an immediate impact, catching a touchdown in his first game with the team. Unfortunately for Young, injuries and situations off the field limited his production in both seasons.

Despite this, Young was one of the wide receiver's biggest leaders during his time in Athens, and has frequently been praised for his off-field presence, as well as his athletic abilities. The Bulldogs wide receiver will look to increase his draft stock at this year's NFL Combine.

While Georgia is not afraid to compensate players handsomely for their talents. Kirby Smart and his staff have also made it very well known that dollar signs will never be the driving factor for talent acquisition at the University of Georgia and the team has always put culture first.

Kirby Smart and his staff will look to continue to acquire as many talented players as possible, while ensuring that NIL is not the main component of a players recruitment. Should the Bulldogs be able to achieve this, the Dawgs will likely have very few locker room issues to worry about throughout the years.