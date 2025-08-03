College Football Analyst Believes Gunner Stockton is "Perfect" For Georgia Football
According to a major college football analyst, quarterback Gunner Stockton is "perfect" for the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than 30 days away from their return to the field as the team looks to answer a handful of questions heading into the 2025 season. One of those questions revolve around the quarterback position.
While he has yet to be officially named the starter, many believe it will be Gunner Stockton who leads the Bulldogs into battle throughout the 2025 season. Stockton's emergence as the Dawgs' projected signal caller has already created quite the buzz around the Bulldogs program.
During an episode of Always College Football with Greg McElroy, fellow analyst Matt Barrie revealed that he felt Stockton was a great fit for the Bulldogs' roster and that the quarterback shared similarities to another Georgia legend who played under Kirby Smart.
"He seems perfect for Georgia. Georgia needs a blue-collar guy leading their program," said Barrie. "Because the last time they had that, they won a national championship with a player that people wrote off for dead in Stetson Bennett.
Both McElroy and Barrie agreed that Stockton appears to be uncaring of what the media thinks about him, and believe the quarterback could use this to his advantage during the Bulldogs' 2025 regular season.
Should Stockton be able to harness these traits, the Bulldogs are more than capable of reaching the College Football Playoff and returning to the national championship, despite an extremely tough regular-season schedule.
