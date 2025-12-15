How the Georgia Bulldogs Can Avoid a First Game Exit in the College Football Playoff

Here is what the Georgia Bulldogs can do to avoid a first-round exit in this year's College Football Playoff.

The College Football Playoff is set to begin this weekend, as a handful of hopeful teams battle in the first round of this year's tournament. But although four teams face elimination this weekend, four others remain idle in their bye weeks.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the four teams that were fortunate enough to earn a first-round bye and are now awaiting the victor of Ole Miss and Tulane for the quarterfinals in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. While the Dawgs' current situation certainly seems to be an advantage, the Bulldogs are in an extremely similar situation to last year.

Following a victory in the 2024 SEC Championship game, Georgia was awarded a first-round bye and placed as an automatic qualifier for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. However, the added time off proved to be unhelpful to the team, as the Bulldogs were sent home in their first playoff matchup of the season.

Given that this year's postseason shares a handful of similarities with last year's, what is it that Georgia will have to do differently to avoid another exit in their first appearance in this year's College Football Playoff?

How Georgia Avoids Another Loss in First College Football Playoff Game

Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) reacts after missing a pass during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Less Outside Factors (Hopefully)

This one is not as much in Georgia's control, but remains extremely important. Georgia's last appearance in the Sugar Bowl was plagued with unfortunate events that undoubtedly had some effect on the game.

A horrific terrorist attack shook the city of New Orleans and forced the kickoff to be delayed by an entire day, Kirby Smart's father was severely injured during a fall and ultimately passed away, and the Bulldogs were debuting a brand new quarterback in Gunner Stockton.

While these reasons are not the only cause of Georgia's loss last year, they certainly had some effect on the team, but will hopefully be a non-factor as this year's Sugar Bowl approaches.

Win the "Middle Eight"

A lesser-known aspect of a football game is the middle eight. It refers to the final four minutes of a first half and the first four minutes of a second half. Many coaches, including Kirby Smart, have continuously emphasized its importance and referred to it as a reason for many outcomes.

Georgia's performance in the middle eight of last year's Sugar Bowl could be described as disastrous at best. Following a field goal from Notre Dame, the Dawgs fumbled inside their own red zone, which ultimately led to an Irish touchdown before halftime.

To make matters even worse, Notre Dame began the second half returning a kickoff for a touchdown, creating a 17-point swing for the Fighting Irish inside the middle eight. The explosion of points was more than enough to secure a victory over Georgia. Avoiding a disaster such as last year's will be mandatory if the Dawgs hope to earn a victory.

Convert on Third Down

Third down conversions are the best way to continue an offensive drive and ultimately break the will of an opposing defense. Unfortunately for Georgia, these did not occur in last year's matchup. The Bulldogs finished the afternoon just 2-12 on third down and were also unsuccessful on three fourth-down attempts.

While it may feel somewhat of an obvious answer, third-down conversions will be crucial for Gunner Stockton and the Georgia offense.

More Explosive Quarterback Play

Gunner Stockton turned in a valiant effort in his first full start as the Bulldogs' quarterback last season. However, it is safe to say that he was nowhere near the difference maker he has been for Georgia this season.

Should Stockton be able to build on last year's performance and continue to turn in more impressive outings as the Dawgs' signal caller, Georgia will be in excellent shape for this year's Sugar Bowl matchup.

The Bulldogs will return to action for the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Thursday, January 1st, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.