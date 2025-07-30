College Football Analyst Roman Harper Shares His Large Expectations for Georgia DB
College football analyst Roman Harper shared some high expectations for Georgia Bulldogs safety KJ Bolden.
The 2025 college football season is less than a month away as teams grow closer to beginning their campaigns for a College Football Playoff appearance. With the beginning of the season so close, many experts have begun voicing their opinions on the players they are most excited about.
One player that has caught the attention of college football analyst Roman Harper is Georgia Bulldogs safety KJ Bolden. During an episode of SEC Now, Harper expressed his excitement adn expectations for Bolden's 2025 season.
"KJ Bolden is another young player who really came on big for Georgia last year," said Harper. "I want to see how he continues where now, you can't hide behind Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson. You have to be the lead dog and the quarterback of the defense. That's what I am looking forward to, but the talent for Bolden is certainly there."
During his freshman season in 2024, Bolden burst onto the scene and quickly became a mainstay for Kirby Smart's vaunted defense. He finished the year with nearly 60 tackles and recorded at least one interception, a fumble, and a sack.
Should Bolden be able to take the next step during the 2025 season, the Bulldogs' defensive back could become one of the SEC's most dominant defenders. It could help bolster a Georgia secondary that lost a litany of starters last season.
Bolden will begin his sophomore season with the Dawgs when the team starts the year against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs are undefeated in season openers and are on a more than 30-game win streak in Sanford Stadium.
