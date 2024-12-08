College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia Football Discovers Seeding
The Georgia Bulldogs have learned where they will be seeded in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Conference championship week has concluded, and the committee has revealed the final College Football Playoff rankings that have finally determined who's in, who's out, and which teams will face each other in the first round of the inaugural season of the 12-team College Football Playoff.
The Georgia Bulldogs were amongst the five conference champions who stamped their tickets to the playoff and will receive a much-needed week in round one. The Bulldogs defeated the Texas Longhorns in an overtime thriller on Saturday's SEC Championship. But despite the victory, the Dawgs may be down their starting quarterback, Carson Beck, who injured his throwing arm on the final play of the first half.
Oregon, Clemson, Boise State, and Arizona State also each secured their playoff birth following victories in their respective conferences. Leaving the seven at-large teams that remained to have their fates decided by the College Football Playoff Committee.
College Football Playoff Rankings
*This article will be updated as seedings continue to be released.
