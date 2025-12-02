College Football Playoff Rankings: Top 25 Released Ahead of Championship Weekend
As conference championship weekend approaches, the College Football Playoff Committee has released its final set of rankings before selection day.
The college football regular season is officially concluded as teams across the country set their sights on the offseason. However, there are still a handful of teams that will be playing this Saturday, as conference championship weekend has arrived.
For teams playing in their respective conference title games, Saturday's matchup will be the final opportunity to cement a position in this year's College Football Playoff. Given that will be the case, the College Football Playoff Committee has released another set of rankings.
This week's top 25 will be the final set of rankings before official College Football Playoff selections are made on Sunday, following conference championship weekend. With that, this week's top 25 holds extreme importance.
The committee has a plethora of difficult questions to answer regarding this week's rankings, many of which involve teams in the SEC. Lane Kiffin's departure from Ole Miss, Texas' defeat of Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt's handling of Tennessee could all have massive repercussions.
Georgia and Alabama Set For Rematch in SEC Championship
One pair of teams that is set to face off this weekend is the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide. Both programs are currently ranked inside the top 10 and appear to be in a strong position to earn a spot in this year's playoffs. However, Saturday's matchup could have a huge effect on where the teams are seeded.
The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide faced off earlier this year, as the two teams met "Between the Hedges" for a top-25 showdown. Unfortunately for the Dawgs, it was Alabama that emerged victorious, winning 27-24.
The Crimson Tide's win ended a more-than-30-game win streak at home for the Bulldogs, which was the longest in SEC history. As the SEC Championship game approaches, the Dawgs will have an opportunity to avenge their only loss of the 2025 season and earn their second-consecutive SEC championship title.
Georgia and Alabama will meet inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, December 6th, for the SEC Championship. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, and coverage for this event will be made available on ABC.
College Football Playoff Rankings (Conference Championship Weekend)
Editor's Note**: This article will be periodically updated as rankings are released by the College Football Playoff Committee. Rankings are expected to be made available at approximately 7:00 p.m. ET.
