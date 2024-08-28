College Football Reporter Tabs Glenn Schumann a Name to Watch in Coaching Carousel
A college football reporter has named Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann a name to watch in the upcoming coaching carousel.
The Georgia Bulldogs head into the 2024 college football season with one of the best rosters in the country, and a lot of that has to do with the amount of talent they have returning from a season ago. It's not just the returning players that have Georgia sitting in a good spot, it's also the returning names on the coaching staff. Head coach Kirby Smart has managed to hang on to some of his key staff members over the years, but one name that has stuck around the program sticks out amongst the rest.
Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has had his name linked to other coaching jobs for the past couple of seasons but has remained ten toes down in Athens. He was in the mix for the defensive coordinating job for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 but stayed at Georgia and even this offseason there was mention of him with the Alabama head coaching gig. However, with the 2024 season now underway, one college football reporter has named Schumann a name to keep an eye on for the upcoming coaching carousel.
"When you're successful, opportunities come for everybody," Schumann said when discussing why he didn't take the Eagles job. "Opportunities come for players, opportunities come for coaches. It was an honor to be considered and to be reached out to by them. I appreciated it. That's about how I went through that process, and I am glad to be where I am"
Pete Nakos with ON3 released his list of names to watch for upcoming coaching jobs and Schumann made the list. It is expected that jobs within the SEC will become available this season with Bill Napier, Sam Pittman and even Shane Beamer all being looped into the hot seat pool this year. Schumann has been very selective of where he would go next if he does ever leave Georgia, but a head coaching job in the SEC would be a hard one to turn down if it does come down to that.
Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning was a very similar situation. Lanning stuck around with the Bulldogs longer than some expected him to, but when Oregon came knocking he decided that was the next step to take. That move appears to be working out for Lanning as he has helped turn that program into a potential national title contender this season.
Schumann is considered to be one of the best non-head coaches in all of college football, so it makes sense why his name would be linked to potential job openings. And if the right opportunity comes out he might just take it. But based on Schumman's history, it also would appear that he is very comfortable and happy with his current gig at the University of Georgia.
