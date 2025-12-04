Georgia Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide Predictions - ESPN Slightly Favors The Tide

As the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide gear up for the 2025 SEC Championship, ESPN believes the Tide has a slight edge.

The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for a massive conference matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide as the two teams prepare to converge on Atlanta, Georgia for this year's SEC Championship game.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are no strangers to playing for a conference title, as at least one of these programs has appeared in the matchup for 12 consecutive seasons now. Georgia and Alabama have met four times in the title game, with the Crimson Tide emerging victorious in every matchup.

Defeating Alabama has proved extremely challenging for the Dawgs, as Georgia is just 1-11 against the Tide in the previous 12 matchups. Georgia's lone win came in a rematch during the 2021 national championship game.

The Dawgs will have another opportunity at a rematch this season, as the two teams met during the regular season in Athens, Georgia. Alabama, much to the dismay of Bulldog fans, won by a score of 24-21 and ended a more-than-30-game win streak for the Dawgs inside Sanford Stadium.

Under Kirby Smart, Georgia is 3-0 in rematch games, including last year's SEC Championship victory over the Texas Longhorns. The Bulldogs will be looking to extend that streak to 4-0 this Saturday in Atlanta.

ESPN Analytics Barely Favoring Crimson Tide in Matchup

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) reacts during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

According to betting odds, the Bulldogs are slight favorites to emerge victorious in Saturday's matchup and are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Crimson Tide. But while Vegas favors the Dawgs, ESPN appears to disagree.

Currently, ESPN analytics provide Georgia with just a 48.9% chance of emerging victorious on Saturday. While the odds are extremely minuscule, the company still appears to favor the Crimson Tide.

With a win on Saturday, Georgia will make program history by securing its second consecutive conference title. It would practically guarantee that the Dawgs are awarded a first-round bye in this year's College Football Playoff.

Georgia and Alabama will kick off this year's SEC Championship game in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, December 6th, at approximately 4 p.m. Coverage for this game will be made available on ABC.

How to Watch the 2025 SEC Championship (Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide)