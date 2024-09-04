Dabo Swinney Says They "Matched Up Well" Against Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs dismantled the Clemson Tigers on Saturday inside Mercedes-Stadium. Though the first half was a defensive-laddened 6 to 0, the second half was all Bulldogs in the Aflac Kickoff, culminating in a 34 to 3 Bulldogs win over the Tigers.
The dust has settled after the 31-point Bulldogs win. A win in which they held Clemson to 188 yards of total offense and only managed to sustain one drive in Bulldogs territory. Now, both head coaches have had time to reflect on the performances from their team in the season opener.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney felt good about the way they matched up against the Bulldogs. "We matched up well. It didn't go our way, but we were physical, we could run. We've got a good team. We've got a bunch of good, young talent. It's going to come together, and it's going to be fun to watch."
The criticism for Dabo has been pretty loud this offseason and especially after this loss for his unwillingness to conform to the modern times of college football where the transfer portal is an essential part of roster building. Dabo Swinney has famously not taken a single player out of the portal and maintains that he will never to it.
"We've done it in a unique way. Now people want me to go do it some other way. They've lost their freakin' mind. I'm not doing it another way. Everything doesn't go the way you want it every single time but that doesn't mean you get away from what your foundation is, what you believe."
It's a stance and a stubbornness that has created some pushback. Especially considering London Humphreys and Colbie Young — two football players who just transferred into Georgia — made major impacts on the outcome of that football game. Not to mention, the current favorite in the ACC to win the conference — Miami — is led by a quarterback who just arrived there in January in the form of Cam Ward.
