Georgia Bulldogs Hosting a Transfer Portal Quarterback Prospect

Transfer portal quarterback Bryson Beaver is visiting the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has officially come to a close following the Dawgs‘ loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl. A bit of an unexpected end to the season, but things aren't slowing down for the Bulldogs, as the NCAA transfer portal is officially open.

The portal opened on Jan. 2 and will close on Jan. 16. This will be the only portal window of the year as there is no longer a spring transfer portal window, so this is the only time players have to make a change if they would like to do so.

The Bulldogs have made several additions from the portal this offseason and they might be close to adding another. Former Oregon quarterback Bryson Beaver is currently on a visit in Athens, according to On3.

Beaver was a member of the 2026 recruiting class. He was rated as a four-star, the 174th-best player in the country, the 12th-best quarterback in the class and the 19th-best player in the state of California, according to composite rankings.

He signed with the Ducks but then elected to hit the portal following the news of Dante Moore electing to stay at Oregon for another season and Dylan Raiola, the former Nebraska quarterback, transfering to the Ducks.

Gunner Stockton is expected to be the Dawgs' starting quarterback in 2026. Ryan Puglisi is right behind him on the depth chart with other names like Hezekiah Millender, Ryan Montgomery and Colter Ginn on the roster as well.

Georgia was set to add five-star prospect Jared Curtis to the room from the 2026 recruiting class, but he flipped to Vanderbilt on early national signing day. That left them without a quarterback in the class, but sounds like Georgia might be getting one after all.

Georgia found some big-time contributors in the transfer portal this past year. Wide receiver Zachariah Branch was the most famous example from last year's class and the Dawgs will be trying to find a few more big time contributors in the portal as well.

Transfer portal entries following a college football season have become something to be expected for college spirals programs, with Georgia being no different. While seeing players leave and go elsewhere can be frustrating, it has become the norm for college football programs all across the country.

Georgia players will also begin announcing their decisions for the NFL. Of course there are players who no longer have anymore eligibility left, but other guys on the roster have a very big decision to make over the next few weeks. Who Georgia gets back from this year's roster and who they lose will play a role in who they decide to try and get from the transfer portal.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to its own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB (Committed to California)

Roderick Robinson, RB (Committed to UAB)

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB (Committed to Boston College)

Jaden Harris, S (Committed to Kansas)

Bo Hughley, OL (Committed to Colorado)

Joenel Aguero, S (Committed to Ole Miss)

Ondre Evans, DB (Committed to NC State)

Adrian Maddox, DB (Committed to Kansas State)

Elo Modozie, Edge

Jamal Meriweather, OL

Dominick Kelly, DB (Committed to Ohio State)

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Isiah Canion, WR (Georgia Tech)

Braylon Conley, CB (USC)

Amaris Williams, EDGE (Auburn)

Ja'Marley Riddle, S (East Carolina)

Dante Dowdell, RB (Kentucky)

Gentry Williams, CB (Oklahoma)

TyQuez Richardson, OL (Alabama A&M)

