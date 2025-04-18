Dallas Cowboys Select Georgia Linebacker Jalon Walker in Latest NFL Mock Draft
According to the latest NFL Mock Draft, the Dallas Cowboys are projected to select Jalon Walker in the first round.
The NFL Draft is less than a week away as organizations prepare to make their selections for their future roster. With the pre-draft preparations all but finished, many organizations have begun to compose their final mock drafts ahead of selection night.
According to the latest mock draft by NFL.com's Gennaro Filice, the Dallas Cowboys are projected to select Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker as the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This pick would involve the Cowboys trading the pick with the Carolina Panthers.
During the 2024 season, Walker shined at the linebacker position, racking up 61 total tackles and 6.5 sacks for the Bulldogs. In addition to his robust statistical output, the linebacker was the clear-cut leader of the Georgia defense and his efforts during the season helped him become just the third Georgia Bulldog to receive the Butkus Award. Should Walker's draft prediction hold, he will become another name in the long list of Georgia Bulldogs defenders taken in the first round under head coach Kirby Smart.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage for this event can be found on NFL Network and ESPN.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily