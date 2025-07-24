Details Released in Drug Related Case Involving Georgia Bulldogs Football Player
New details surrounding the arrest of Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson have been released.
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson was arrested earlier this week on multiple drug charges, including felony possession of marijuana of more than one ounce. Details surrounding the arrest have since been released, providing more clarity on the situation.
According to an arrest report obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald, Jackson was initially pulled over after an officer noticed the Bulldog driving a Tesla SUV while holding his phone. Following the stop, police reports indicated that the officer had smelled a "strong odor of marijuana" from inside the vehicle.
Police prompted Jackson, and the offensive lineman admitted to possessing marijuana inside the vehicle. Police reportedly then searched the Bulldog's vehicle and found what was suspected to be more than three ounces of marijuana, flavored THC gummies, and boxes of rolling papers.
The University of Georgia Athletic Association has reportedly stated it is aware of the situation, but has declined to offer a further comment at this time.
Jackson was a member of the Bulldogs' 2024 recruiting class and was widely regarded for his monstrous frame and athletic abilities. As a freshman, he played sparingly for the Bulldogs during the 2024 season, but was expected to have a much larger role in the Dawgs' offense following their numerous departures on the offensive line.
As the team prepares for another run at a national championship this fall, the Dawgs will look to keep their legal troubles at a low.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 regular season on Saturday, August 30th, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and coverage will be aired on ESPN.
