Detroit Lions Offensive Lineman Tate Ratledge Officially Signs Rookie Contract
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge has officially signed his rookie contract ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
As the NFL offseason begins to wind down, organizations are starting to ensure their rosters are intact before the start of play on the field. One of the most important factors of this task is ensuring the team's rookie class is officially signed before the regular season.
One of the latest players to sign their deals is Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, who has reportedly come to an agreement with his new team. The value of Ratledge's reported deal has not yet been disclosed.
Ratledge was the 57th overall pick in the second round of this year's draft and has been tabbed by many as a player who could make an immediate impact for the Lions in his rookie season. The offensive lineman primarily played guard in college, but the retirement of veteran Frank Ragnow has created an opportunity for Ratledge to start at center.
Should Ratledge be able to earn the starting role and adapt to playing at a new position, the rookie could end up being one of the biggest early success stories from this year's draft class and could be labeled as one of the biggest steals of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ratledge and the Lions will begin their 2025 NFL season on Sunday, September 7th, when they travel to Green Bay to face the Packers. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. and will be aired on CBS.
