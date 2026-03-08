Why NFL Experts Believe the Detroit Lions Will Draft Georgia OL Monroe Freeling

Why many believe that Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling will be selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 2026 NFL draft is just over a month away as prospects, coaches, and NFL executives begin their final preparations ahead of selection day. This year's class has a plethora of extremely talented prospects who could make immediate impacts on the franchises that select them.

But one player who appears to have caught the attention. of many is Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling. The prospect turned in a fantastic NFL Combine workout, which many believe has helped him secure the highly-coveted spot of OT1.

Not only has Freeling's draft stock seemingly been cemented, many experts believe they know the perfect landing spot for the offensive tackle. According to many reports, the Detroit Lions are the frontrunners for selecting Freeling in the first round.

The belief for Freeling's selection stems from the fact that contract negotiations between the Lions and veteran offensive lineman Taylor Decker have reportedly fallen through, which creates a massive need for a highly talented offensive lineman in the franchise. It would also reunite Freeling with some former Bulldog teammates such as Tate Ratledge, Dan Jackson, and Dominic Lovett.

"Freeling, who’s 21, may be the best pure left tackle prospect in this draft, and his potential was evident during the combine’s on-field drills," wrote USA Today's Nate Davis. "But with only 16 college starts, he’d have to get up to speed quickly in order to fill in for Decker immediately. But, don’t forget, the Lions plucked starting RG Tate Ratledge out of Athens a year ago."

Monroe Freeling's Impressive Career with the Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) after a touchdown catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

During his time with the Georgia Bulldogs, Freeling was a main stay on the teams, offensive line and help contribute in back to back SEC championship victories and College Football Playoff appearances.

Should he be taken in the first round of this year's draft, Freeling will become the first offensive lineman to be selected in the first round since Amarius Mims was selected 18th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024.

As the offensive lineman continues to prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft, many expect the Bulldogs talent and size to help with a smooth transition to the NFL. No matter which team ultimately selects him.

Freeling's status of a first round selection will likely be cemented during the 2026 NFL Draft. This year's event will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with the first round beginning on Thursday, April 23rd. The event will conclude on Saturday, April 25th.