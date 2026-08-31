Did UGA Football Find The Next Brock Bowers?

Just a few years ago Georgia Bulldog fans were able to gather inside Sanford Stadium and watch the greatest college football tight end of all time. Of course, that would be two-time national champion Brock Bowers. A current star in the NFL for the Las Vegas Raiders, Bowers was a do-it-all tight end for the Bulldogs who won two Butkus Awards during his time in Athens. He's the greatest tight end the game has ever seen.

However, it's hard to ignore what Georgia tight end commit Asa Wall is doing down at John Milledge (GA). One of the best overall prospects across the South in the 2028 class, Wall is dominating on both sides of the ball as a junior, looking like Brock Bowers all along the way. The 6-foot-3 235-pounder is a physical defender on defense, securing 14 tackles and five TFLs through his first three games. He's a terrific pass-catcher, catching nine passes for 159 yards and one touchdown. He's also leading the way in the run game, carrying the ball 23 times for 218 yards and eight touchdowns. He's putting up giant numbers, and he's doing it without playing all four quarters due to blowout victories.

The numbers are impressive, but it's his versatile skill-set and the way he plays the game that gives "Bowers" vibes. Brock Bowers could stretch the field vertically, make plays in the screen game, and could carry the ball out of the backfield. Asa Wall can do that too. He's big, fast, and naturally athletic, making play after play in different ways. Wall can also make the "wow" catch. He's a big play waiting to happen and someone Georgia fans should be very excited about. The Bulldogs are stacked at tight end at the moment, and with Wall on the way, it's safe to say Georgia's tight end room will continue to be one of the best in college football for the foreseeable future.

As a sophomore last year Wall caught 47 passes for 944 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 70 times for 656 yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively he made 96 tackles, 12 TFLs and five sacks. He's one of the state's most versatile prospects and is currently ranked as the No. 7 tight end prospect and the No. 143 overall prospect in the country for the 2028 class. The Bulldogs have top-ranked tight end Jaxon Dollar committed in the 2027 class, and like Wall, he's also off to a terrific start to his 2026 season.