EA College Football 26 - Georgia Bulldogs' Iconic Sanford Stadium Entrance Revealed
Watch as the Georgia Bulldogs make their iconic entrance into Sanford Stadium in the new EA Sports college football video game.
After a long-awaited return, EA Sports' latest edition of its beloved college football franchise is now available to play. This year's game includes a handful of new features, such as updated rosters, new playbooks, and coaches making their first in-game appearance.
Another updated feature this year's title includes is a brand-new and updated version of the Bulldogs' iconic entrance into Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs' social media team recently revealed what the entrance would like when players begin a video game.
In the video, fans can see the Dawgs' iconic red lights illuminate Sanford Stadium as the players run out of the tunnel, similar to how it does during a night game in Athens. In addition to the lights, updated animations and fans have also been included this year. As well as an in-game appearance from Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.
Sanford Stadium is an iconic landmark in not only video games, but in the real world of college football. The Dawgs are currently on a more than 30-game home win streak and will be looking to extend it against some formidable opponents during the 2025 regular season.
The Bulldogs will make their first real-life appearance in Sanford Stadium this season on Saturday, August 30th, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily