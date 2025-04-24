EA Sports Reveals Release Date For College Football 26 Video Game
The release date for EA Sports' latest installment of the beloved college football video game franchise has been revealed.
After a triumphant return to shelves in 2024, the beloved EA Sports college football video game is set for another installment in 2025. As development for the highly anticipated game continues, details around the latest release are slowly being revealed.
One of the latest details to be revealed (and arguably the most important) is the date on which fans will be able to officially play the game. According to reports, EA Sports College Football 26 is expected to be available to play on Thursday, July 10th of this year. Fans with up-to-date Playstation and Xbox consoles are currently able to pre-order a digital copy of the game.
To the surprise of few, the Georgia Bulldogs were announced to be in this year's game and Dawgs head coach Kirby Smart was even revealed to be featured in the deluxe version of this year's cover. Smart, nor any college football head coach was not officially featured in last year's game. However, the inclusion of the Bulldogs' head coach on this year's cover could hint this year may be a different story.
As the summer approaches and the release date inches closer, more details surrounding features, ratings, and many other aspects of the game are expected to be announced.
