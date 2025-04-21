Georgia Bulldogs Wide Receiver Nitro Tuggle Announces Transfer Destination
A former wide receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs has found their next destination in the college football transfer portal.
As the spring portal window remains open, numerous players have begun finding their new homes and announcing the school in which they will continue their college football careers. One of the latest players to announce their next destination is wide receiver Nitro Tuggle, who announced that they will be transferring to Purdue ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Tuggle was indefinitely suspended by the Bulldogs for an arrest for a reckless driving incident that took place earlier in 2025. The suspension likely made the young pass catcher's path to the field this season extremely narrow and likely resulted in his decision to enter the portal.
As a freshman, Tuggle hauled in three receptions for 34 yards during the Dawgs' 2024 season and was expected to have a larger role in the Bulldogs' offense this season. He flirted with departing from the Dawgs' roster and entered the transfer portal following Georgia's loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff, but eventually announced that he would be returning to Georgia ahead of the 2025 season.
