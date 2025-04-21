Georgia Bulldogs Newest Transfers To Add Much Needed Depth at Key Positions
The Georgia Bulldogs added a handful of key depth pieces to their program via the transfer portal.
The Georgia Bulldogs made a handful of key portal additions over the weekend as they added a trio of players to their roster ahead of the 2025 college football season. A move that will add some much needed depth to a handful of prominent positions
The first addition, Josh McCray is a running back from Illinois. McCray was a member of the Illini for four seasons where he totaled more than 1,000 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. McCray’s experience and powerful running style will be a massive addition to a running back room that has been depleted by transfer portal entries and injuries.
The next addition was defensive lineman Joshua Horton from the Miami Hurricanes. Horton was a freshman for the Canes last season and is expected to add depth to the Dawgs' interior defensive line. The Bulldogs have continuously made efforts to bolster their resources on both lines of scrimmage and the acquisition of Horton proves this sentiment even further.
The third player the Dawgs added in the spring portal window is linebacker Elo Modozie, a linebacker from the Army Black Knights. Modozie tallied 6.5 sacks for the Black Knights during the 2024 season and is expected to make a massive impact on Georgia’s edge. The Dawgs saw a litany of departures from massive leaders at the position after the 2024 season and will need to add as much depth as possible.
The trio of additions to the Dawgs' roster this offseason could not only add some much needed depth to crucial positions, but could also add some excellent contributors to an already talented Bulldogs roster ahead of the 2025 college football season. The BUlldogs' regular season will be on August 30th against the Marshall Thundering Herd.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily