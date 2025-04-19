Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin Sends Shots at Former Georgia Quarterback Carson Beck
Ole Miss Rebels head coach had some interesting words for former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.
The modern era of college football has brought forth some controversial developments within the sport. The most controversial of these is the transfer portal, which has led to many players receiving absorbent amounts of money and frequent roster poaching from opposing schools.
Quarterback Carson Beck is a player who reportedly received a large amount of money after entering the transfer portal following the 2024 college football season. Beck was the Georgia Bulldogs' starting quarterback for two seasons before suffering a season-ending injury in last year's SEC Championship. He elected to transfer to the Miami Hurricanes after initially entering the NFL Draft.
Reports indicate that Beck received upwards of four million dollars to join the Hurricanes. A number that has caught the attention of numerous figures within the sport. Including Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who had an interesting comment about Beck's deal.
"Miami gave him $4.3 [million]?" Said Kiffin. "Did they watch his game against us?"
Kiffin's Rebels defeated the Bulldogs in Oxford last season by a score of 28-10. Carson Beck completed 20 of his 31 passes for 186 yards. The loss was the first time the Bulldogs lost more than one regular season game since 2020.
The Bulldogs and the Rebels will face each other on October 18th in Athens. This will be the third season in a row that the two teams face off. The Dawgs will be looking to avenge their loss from the previous season.
